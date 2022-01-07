Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post $24.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.26 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 10,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,807. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

