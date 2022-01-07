Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $149.00

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Shares of ZD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,467. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.