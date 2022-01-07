Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 16,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

