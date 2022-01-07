Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Autoliv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.