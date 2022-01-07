Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $25.43

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

