Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.45.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,395. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

