Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.45 ($9.60).

RMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.55) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.41) to GBX 640 ($8.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.76) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON RMG traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 523.10 ($7.05). 1,134,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.63. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 349.50 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

