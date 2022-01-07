Saturna Capital CORP Has $51.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

