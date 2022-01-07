Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.40 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.