Summit Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $4,408,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $453.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

