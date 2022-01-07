Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

