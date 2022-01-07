Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

