NewSquare Capital LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,408,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,502,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

