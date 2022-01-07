Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.09. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.