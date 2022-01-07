ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.36.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 84.22. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

