ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.36.
Shares of ECN opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 84.22. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
