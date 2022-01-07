GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Cut to C$4.30

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.59 million and a P/E ratio of 78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.31. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.