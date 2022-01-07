Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $7.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.73 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $30.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.04 billion to $30.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $32.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,400. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.