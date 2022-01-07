Zacks: Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report sales of $493.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.40 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $149.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 229.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. 5,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,086. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $983.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.