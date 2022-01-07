Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $197.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.54 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,955. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

