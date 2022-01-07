Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 136.2% in December

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,121. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

