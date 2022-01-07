Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 4,770 ($64.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,900 ($52.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.76).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,917.50 ($52.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,894.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,649.39. The stock has a market cap of £91.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.08.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($47.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($11,168.68). Insiders have purchased 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.