Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Rises By 130.4%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the November 30th total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 168,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 496,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,077,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.