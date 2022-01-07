Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 468.85 ($6.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.88. The stock has a market cap of £445.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.