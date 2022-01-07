Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Increased to GBX 660 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KMR opened at GBX 468.85 ($6.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.88. The stock has a market cap of £445.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
About Kenmare Resources
