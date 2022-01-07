Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.58).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM opened at GBX 430 ($5.79) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 435.46 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £594.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.47), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,825.76).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.