ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.37).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.65 ($14.38) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.