Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.70 ($25.80) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.18 ($21.80).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

