Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.