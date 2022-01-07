SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. SMC has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

