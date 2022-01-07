Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BDTX opened at $4.99 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

