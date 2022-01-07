Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Head to Head Analysis

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 6 1 3.14

Everi has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Everi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everi $383.67 million 4.97 -$81.68 million $0.65 32.23

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07%

Summary

Everi beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

