Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 210,935 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of WRBY opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.