Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke Sells 33,541 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

