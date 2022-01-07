monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Cowen raised their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.38.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,245,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

