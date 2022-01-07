monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.38. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

