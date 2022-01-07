Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ManTech International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

