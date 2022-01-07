Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 3,338 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MEDP opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

