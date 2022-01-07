Thuan Pham Sells 120,233 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50.

CPNG stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

