Mark Porter Sells 2,620 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDB opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

