Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

