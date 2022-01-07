TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $706.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

