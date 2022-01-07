KLK Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 228.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Medtronic by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

