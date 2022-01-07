KLK Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

