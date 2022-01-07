JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,730 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.