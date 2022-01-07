Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. 1,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,932. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

