Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

POR opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

