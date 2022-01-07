Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $204,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

EW opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

