Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 36,754 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 2.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.