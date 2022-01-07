Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.