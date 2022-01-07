Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $532.67 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.35.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

