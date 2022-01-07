Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $561,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,240,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

